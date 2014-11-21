Valerie Pritchett anchors abc27 News at 5 and abc27 News at 7. In addition to her anchoring duties, Valerie also reports.

A project close to her heart is Val’s Kids, which features children in foster care who, through the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network, are looking for adoptive homes. You can watch Val’s Kids on abc27 News at 7 on Wednesdays and on abc27 News at 6 on Sundays.

Valerie helped her station win a Service to Community Award from the National Association of Broadcasters, one of the highest honors a broadcast television station can earn, for Operation Safe Kids, which she produced and reported in Harrisburg to promote fire safety and the installation of smoke alarms.

A community volunteer, Valerie is the honorary chair for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

An animal lover, Valerie is also a puppy raiser for Susquehanna Service Dogs. She assists numerous nonprofit organizations including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and The American Literacy Corporation.

Valerie is a Salvation Army Harrisburg Advisory Board Member. She also serves on the boards of the United Way of the Capital Region, Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, and Catholic Charities.