Kendra Nichols is part of the ABC27 Investigators team, focusing on consumer issues. She also co-hosts WHTM’s weekly Investigators podcast, “On Deadline.”

Kendra joined ABC27 in June of 2006, starting her journey at WHTM as part of the morning news team and later covering breaking and in-depth news in Cumberland County before moving into her current investigative role.

Kendra has traveled around the country and the world to cover stories related to the Midstate. She enjoys sharing stories that inspire others.

In 2012, she traveled to Honduras with local doctors and surgeons to document their life-saving medical mission. In 2014, she traveled to the Philippines to show how Midstate money helped people there recover from a deadly typhoon.

A Pennsylvania native, Kendra grew up in New Cumberland. Her family later moved, so she graduated from Dover High School. Kendra then attended Shippensburg University where she received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism with a minor in speech.

Kendra was named Shippensburg University Alumna of the Year in 2013.

She has been honored by the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, and she has won two regional Emmys for her in-depth coverage on the fight to legalize medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and her series on the Philippines.

She also played a key role in abc27’s award winning coverage of the Jerry Sandusky trial.