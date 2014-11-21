James Crummel co-anchors abc27 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday thru Friday.

James joined the Daybreak team as a reporter in September, 2005. Born and raised in Central Pennsylvania, James graduated from Susquehanna Township High School and then attended Penn State University at State College where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism with a minor in Political Science.

James has covered a variety of topics during his time at abc27. One of his favorite assignments was during the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. During his “Operation Sandy Relief” reports, he traveled to the Jersey Shore to witness the devastation and speak with those affected. He headed a huge collection drive along with Mission Central in Mechanicsburg to give the victims much-needed clothing and other supplies.

When James isn’t working at abc27 he volunteers with the American Literacy Corporation or he’s catching a ride on a coaster at Hersheypark.

James would also like to add, “I’m really happy to be a part of the abc27 news team. I grew up watching WHTM and I’m excited to be here.”