Flora Posteraro is co-anchor of abc27’s “Live at Five” and “News at Noon”. She joined abc27 in August 1997 and has called Central Pennsylvania home for more than 20 years.

Flora loves working and living in the Midstate. She says it is a wonderful place to raise her son and still be close to her family in Pittsburgh.

Flora is an active supporter of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Caitlin’s Smiles and Channels Food Rescue. She is also a co-captain for the Caring Place in Lemoyne, which helps children who are struggling with a broken heart after a parent or a loved one has died.

What does she like most about her job? “I like meeting people and telling their story. Every day I learn something or experience new and exciting things,” she says.

Flora graduated Magna Cum Laude from California University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her B.A. in speech communications.

