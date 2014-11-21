Alicia Richards co-anchors ABC27’s 6:00 & 11:00 p.m. newscasts and does special reporting throughout the year.

Most recently, Alicia has focused on the epidemic of domestic violence. She won an Emmy award for her reports revealing that Pennsylvania does not track how judges rule in these cases. A bill is expected to be introduced in the state Legislature in 2017 to change that.

Alicia traveled to Kosovo to report on the Pennsylvania National Guard’s peacekeeping efforts. She accompanied heart specialists from Penn State Hershey Medical Center on a life-saving medical mission to Ecuador. She covered the 2016 Democratic National Convention and the 2000 Republican National Convention — both in Philadelphia. She also interviewed Hillary Clinton in Harrisburg. Alicia was there as Central Pennsylvanians poured into Washington for the Ronald Reagan Memorial.

Alicia spent a decade advocating for breast cancer awareness. Her Buddy Check 27 series won two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcaster awards and she and her mother Karen appeared in public service announcements promoting the importance of early detection. In addition, Alicia was awarded a first place Associated Press award for “Lori’s Story,” a moving 10-part series on a local woman’s determined battle against breast cancer.

Alicia takes great pride in her extensive involvement with the Central Pennsylvania community through regular speaking engagements.

Travel is one of her primary interests. With her family, she has gone on safari in Africa and has been to Egypt, Russia, Argentina and throughout Europe. Alicia has an English cocker spaniel named Lily.

