Basketball Madness Contest

Local Market Sponsors. This local market bracket champion contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WHTM (the “Station”), 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110, and Klick Lewis, 720 E Main St, Palmyra, PA 17078 (collectively, the “Local Market Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Local Market Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal .

This Contest is being offered in association with the national $1,000,000.00 Bracket Prediction Contest, which is separately sponsored by Aptivada and begins on March 1, 2018. The Aptivada contest rules are included below for review and acceptance.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. This local market Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WHTM’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WHTM, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Local Market Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WHTM’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WHTM contest or sweepstakes only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

Entry. This Contest will begin accepting entries on March 1, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST and ending on March 15, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit abc27.com/contests and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, home address, e-mail address, date of birth and bracket selections in order to enter. Individual bracket selections can be added to each entry form between March 11, 2018, following the team selection announcements, and March 15, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be complete and received by March 15, 2018 at 12:00PM EST. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

The eligible entrant who predicts the most games correctly from among all eligible entrants within that participating local market, thereby earning the most points in the bracket challenge will win, subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules, the local market bracket prize.

Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Local Market Sponsors(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. If the Local Market Sponsors(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Local Market Sponsors(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at abc27.com. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. The Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE LOCAL MARKET SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to abc27.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://abc27.com/privacy-policy/. Upon entry, all entry information becomes the property of the Local Market Sponsors(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Local Market Sponsors(s). By entering, entrants grant the Local Market Sponsors(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on abc27.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Prize(s). There will be one (1) local market winner in this Contest based on the platform and point system established in Aptivada’s national $1,000,000.00 Bracket Prediction Contest – detailed in the Aptivada contest rules below. On April 4, 2018, the local market winner will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The local market winner will receive a $250 Visa gift card and one (1) full vehicle detail, including a thorough cleaning of the outside and inside of the vehicle, cleaning and conditioning of vehicle interior including leather, vinyl, and plastic, and the exterior will also be given a deep cleaning and conditioning, from Klick Lewis. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $550. Entrants can win only once.

In the event of a tie for the most games predicted correctly within the local market, then the tie breaking procedures detailed in the Aptivada Official Rules (see below) will apply for determining the local market winner.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The local market winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM EST – 5:30 PM EST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed within 10 business days or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Contest conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Local Market Sponsors(s). The Local Market Sponsors(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may subject to availability. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Local Market Sponsors(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, Facebook and on abc27.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

Limitation on Liability. Local Market Sponsors(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Local Market Sponsors(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

Reservation of Rights. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Local Market Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on abc27.com.

Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact abc27 at 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to abc27.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WHTM 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 within thirty (30) days of the end of this Contest.

See Aptivada’s Contest Rules below.

The following promotion is intended for viewing only in the United States and the District of Columbia, and will be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed if you are not a legal U.S. resident or are accessing the promotion from outside the United States or the District of Columbia.

$1,000,000 Bracket Prediction Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

How to Enter:

Beginning at 12:00 AM EST on March 1, 2018, until 12:00 PM EST March 15, 2018 (“The Registration Period”), you may enter the $1,000,000 Bracket Prediction Contest (“Promotion”). The Promotion is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Main Sponsor”). The Grand Prize Contest is scheduled to occur between 3/15/2018 – 4/3/2018 during the designated 2018 Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

Designated Tournament: 2018 Men’s College Basketball Tournament being played between 3/16/2018 – 4/3/2018, with the Semi-Final & Championship games to be held at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

You may enter via the following method(s):

ONLINE by visiting the following website(s): http://www.radiocontest.com, or any participating station website. Follow the online instructions and complete the online entry form. Each entrant must fully complete the online entry form with all required information, including your name, zip code, valid email address and phone number (including area code). Each registrant will designate their own username (email address) and password. The designated ‘Screen Name’ will be the first name and last initial and will be displayed on the ‘Leaders’ and ‘Picks’ section during the contest. Each registrant’s username (email address) & password will allow participants to return to the contest site to Log-in and view their prediction, points and standings.

Sponsor and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible entries; or for any entry not submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer transmissions and/or network connections.

Online entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address, LinkedIn account, Twitter account, Google account, or iHeartRadio account submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the (i) email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) LinkedIn, Twitter, Google, or iHeartRadio account by LinkedIn, Twitter, Google, or iHeartRadio, as applicable. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or LinkedIn, Twitter, Google or iHeartRadio account.

Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device or method to automate entry is prohibited. Incorrect, illegible, corrupt, and incomplete entries are void. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt. Limit one entry per person per email address.

Eligibility:

The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age at the time of entry). Employees of Main Sponsor or Aptivada LLC, their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited by law.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Main Sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Main Sponsor will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Eligible Entries – Open to the first 500,000 eligible entries received by 12:00pm EST on 3/15/2018: Only the first (500,000) eligible entries received from contestants who have successfully completed the bracket prediction entry will be eligible to participate in the grand prize contest (see below). Any additional entries after the first (500,000) entries have been received are ineligible to participate or win any prize, regardless of the accuracy of their submitted bracket prediction.

Bracket Prediction – Must be completed and submitted by 12:00pm ET on 3/15/2018:

Bracket predictions must be completed and submitted between:

3/11/2018 – Following team selection announcements for the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament

3/15/2018 – Prior to 12:00pm ET

NOTE – Play-in game byes: The play-in games on 3/13/2018 and 3/14/2018 are byes, and not part of the prediction challenge.

Bracket: Once the designated 2018 Men’s College Basketball Tournament team selections have been announced on 3/11/2018 – all registered or newly registering participants must fully complete the provided Bracket Prediction form on the Edit/Update Picks page of the contest website.

Save Picks: All picks are saved automatically and can be changed and modified until brackets close at 12:00pm ET on 3/15/2018.

Completed bracket prediction entries must be received by 12:00pm ET on 3/15/2018 in order to be eligible to participate or claim any prize. Any registered participant or contestant who fails to fully or correctly complete the on-line registration form, or fully and correctly complete the required Bracket Prediction for all (63) games in the designated tournament will be disqualified from the contest and will be ineligible to claim any prize (see below). Any bracket prediction not received by the required deadline for any reason including, but not limited to transmission error, internet problems, equipment or website malfunction, internet traffic or errors caused by viruses or hackers will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for any delays or difficulty in receipt an eligible contestant’s Bracket Prediction that prevents participation.

Any incomplete or illegible entries will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, damaged, or for entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these rules, or for any entry not submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer or cellular transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be disqualified.

Each participant must submit an entry on his/her own behalf. Any entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s email address or name will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any prize. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such entries will be deemed void.

Scoring – Bracket Points: Each eligible contestant who has successfully completed the on-line registration and bracket as required by these Official Rules will receive the following points for each of the (63) games for which they have correctly determined the winning team:

1 points for each correct pick in Round 1

2 points for each correct pick in Round 2

4 points for each correct pick in Round 3

8 points for each correct pick in Round 4

16 points for each correct pick in Round 5

32 points for the correct Champion

Any incorrect entries will receive 0 points. The maximum point total for correctly determining the winning team in every game played during the Designated Tournament is 192 points. At the completion of the designated tournament, each eligible contestant bracket entry received will be compared to the actual bracket outcome.

Tie Breaking Procedures – Bracket Winner: In the event of a tie among any point leaders in the Bracket prediction, the tie-breakers to determine the ‘Bracket Winner’ for the Local Market prize package shall be as follows (tie breaker procedures shall not apply for the $1,000,000 40-yr Annuity Grand Prize – see below):

Each player will choose a score for a designated matchup the “Tiebreaker Matchup”. The absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #1 is added to the absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #2, then this value will be subtracted from the possible baseline tiebreaker points of 100. If player leaves either tiebreaker team blank the player will automatically receive 0 tiebreaker points. The player’s tiebreaker points will be a separate score and will only be used in the case of a tie. In which case the player with the highest tiebreaker points will be the winner. If a tie still exists after using the tiebreaker formula then a random winner will be chosen from the pool of tied players.

In order for the grand prize to be awarded, an eligible contestant must correctly predict all (63) games in the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament. If no eligible contestant correctly predicts all 63 games, then the Grand Prize will not be awarded.

Grand Prize – Predict all (63) Games Correctly (“Perfect Bracket”):

If any eligible contestant correctly predicts all (63) games in the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament, they will be eligible to claim the grand prize subject to verification of compliance with these official rules. The grand prize is: $1,000,000 40-year annuity, awarded in the form of $25,000 Cash per year for 40-years without interest. The initial prize award of $25,000 cash shall be awarded within approximately 30-days of receipt of all required prize acceptance paperwork, and each subsequent payment shall occur on or about the anniversary date of the first payment for 39-years. No current cash value of the annuity prize award will be available.

A maximum of one (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of multiple winning entries, then the cash value of the grand prize will be evenly distributed among eligible winning contestants. If no eligible contestant successfully completes the grand prize winning requirements, then the grand prize will not be awarded.

Local Market Bracket Champion (if available) – 1st Place prize award for Most Correct Games (Maximum one prize award per market):

IMPORTANT NOTE: Not all participating markets shall award a Bracket Champion prize award. 1st Place bracket champion prize awards shall only be available as designated by that local participating market, in the markets sole determination and discretion. Any available local participating market 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award shall be as designated, announced and listed on the participating radio station website(s). See any participating station website for availability and 1st place bracket champion prize award details. If there is not a 1st place bracket champion prize designated, then there shall not be a local market Bracket Champion prize award for that market.

If available in your participating market, the eligible contestant who predicts the most games correctly from among all eligible contestants within that participating market, thereby earning the most points in the bracket challenge will be eligible to claim the 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award available for that market (if available), subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules.The 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award is: bracket champion bonus prize award, consisting of the merchandise and items as solely determined and announced by the participating market and local radio stations.

There is a maximum of one (1) 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award available per participating market. In the event of multiple contestants tied for the most games predicted correctly within the market, then the tie breaking procedures (see above) will apply for determining the 1st Place Bracket Champion prize winner for that market. Winner must accept delivery of prize as specified by Stations/Sponsor.Prize does not include any other costs or associated expenses not specifically listed by station(s) or any related delivery, prize acceptance, installation or use costs.

All prize awards are non-cumulative. There is a maximum of one prize award per participating contestant. All applicable federal, state and local taxes are the winner’s sole responsibility. All prize awards are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion.

All other costs and expenses related to prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize or Bonus Prize winner. All income, federal, state and local taxes are Grand Prize or Bonus Prize winner’s sole responsibility. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion.

Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, finalist will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein. All other expenses not specified herein as being included are the sole responsibility of winner. Prize awards are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein.

Conditions:

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete (including by filling in the winner’s full Social Security Number) and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by Main Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for Main Sponsor or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Main Sponsor may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to Main Sponsor any required release.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

agree to grant Main Sponsor a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Main Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

represent and warrant that: you meet the minimum age requirements specified in the eligibility criteria; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Main Sponsor the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Main Sponsor in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless Main Sponsor, Aptivada LLC, their respective sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), their advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Main Sponsor may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any, to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to Main Sponsor any required release.

Main Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from the Promotion if he or she tampers or is suspected of having tampered with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of any Website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. Main Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond Main Sponsor’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by Main Sponsor in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any Website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Main Sponsor reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Main Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Main Sponsor, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, Main Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Main Sponsor’s control.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Bracket Prediction Contest Winner List or Official Rules Request, Aptivada, LLC, 32 West 200 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

Official Rules, Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy:

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and Main Sponsor’s Terms of Use Agreement and Privacy Policy.

Main Sponsor: Aptivada, 2314 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401