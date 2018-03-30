Student political activism on the rise

In this March 24, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, from Florida's 10th congressional district, responds to demonstrators during a rally in downtown Orlando, Fla., as a part of the nationwide protest against gun violence across the U.S. They have walked out, marched and demanded action across America to stop gun violence. But it's far from certain that the young people behind the "March for Our Lives" movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — – Student political activism is on the rise and many organizations around the country are trying to get even more young people involved.

Pennsylvania chapters of the League of Women Voters said they’re targeting young voters while the iron is hot.

“We start rallying the next generation of leaders and voters, they’re going to say, ‘oh yeah, we wanna move on to that topic,’ said Fran Rodriguez, President of League of Women voters for Lancaster County.

The world watched as teenage activists took center stage to fight for gun reform after the school shooting in in Parkland, Florida. Their enthusiasm for their cause seems to have spread throughout the county.

To capitalize on this, chapters of The League are using grant money to go into high schools and register students to vote. The have some mixed reactions sometimes students resist and say they don’t want to make decisions.

However, McCormick says most teens and young adults are ready to take on the world.

“Young adults and youth are so fired up and so passionate about safety, and so we’re in front of them saying, safety is important, but what’s really important is your voice,” said Rodriguez.

The League is a nonpartisan organization.

