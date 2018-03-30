Man suspected in Kentucky officer’s death killed

Associated Press Published:

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in Kentucky (all times local):

A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city has been killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin says in a statement Friday that 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville “had a brief encounter with law enforcement” officials in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he “was shot and died from his injuries.”

Kentucky State police say Decoursey shot and killed 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham Thursday afternoon, then fled on foot before taking off in a pickup truck.

Meacham, who was married and had two school-age children, had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017. Before that worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s