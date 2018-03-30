California Judge: Coffee needs cancer warnings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle wrote in a proposed ruling Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to show that the threat from a chemical compound produced in the roasting process was insignificant.

A nonprofit group had sued coffee roasters, distributors and retailers under a state law that requires warnings on a wide range of chemicals that can cause cancer.

The coffee industry had claimed the chemical, acrylamide, was present at harmless levels and should be exempt from the law because it results naturally from the cooking process necessary to make the beans flavorful.

The judge can reverse his tentative ruling, but that rarely happens.