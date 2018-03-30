Businesses gear up for regional opening day of trout season on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Saturday is the regional opening day of trout season and businesses are gearing up for anglers.

B&B Wholesale Baits in West Hanover Township specializes in stuff that wiggles and swims.

“We sell minnows by the dozen, we sell them by the half pound and we sell them by the pound,” said Bob Evans of B&B Wholesale Baits.

Small businesses bank on trout opening day dollars.

“I would say the regional opening day of trout season along with the opening of the youth mentored season is by far he biggest day of the year for us.”

Last year, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission sold 845,000 licenses to anglers who also bought bait and tackle, meals, gas and hotel rooms along the way.

Businesses feel the rub as fishermen hope to feel a tug on the end of the line.

The Fish & Boat Commission will stock 3.2 million trout this year.

Opening day is Saturday, March 31 at 8 a.m.