York businesses honor fallen firefighters with red lights

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– Many businesses honored the two York City firefighters killed in the line of duty by turning their outdoor lights red.

Firefighters from across the country were in the city to honor the lives of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. They were killed in the line of duty last Thursday after a floor in a burned out warehouse collapsed underneath them.

The mourning firefighters found comfort after the draining day at some of the bars and restaurants in town.

“We did offer 50 percent off food all day, all night for any first responders,” said Scott Eden, owner of Holy Hound Taproom.

For the firefighters, it was about sharing a beer, making jokes at each other’s expense, and reminding each other why they continue to run into burning buildings.

“In order for us to be able to deal with it and be able to cope with it and not kind of lose our minds, we use humor a lot of times. That’s why firehouse banter is so important. That’s why when we see each other, it’s huge hugs. We laugh. We joke,” said Captain Aldo Morelli of the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

They wish they were seeing each other under better circumstance but Morelli said two people in particular would have loved their night on the town.

“I believe that Ivan and Anthony, they would have been here as well,” said Morelli.

The Holy Hound is organizing a fundraiser for the victims’ families on April 16.