Wynn officials weigh renaming Boston-area casino

The Associated Press Published:
Steve Wynn
FILE - This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. Evidence of Wynn's alleged pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Wynn Resorts could be presented during a court hearing this week. The hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 27, 2018, is part of a yearslong case involving him, his ex-wife Elaine Wynn, and the company they founded. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Wynn Resorts is “absolutely” considering renaming its planned Boston-area casino as founder Steve Wynn faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Boston Herald reports Wynn Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio said Thursday a rebranding of the $2.4 billion project in Everett, Massachusetts, is “under active consideration.” He says an announcement will come later.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey and other state leaders have said a name change should be considered , but company officials had previously pushed back on the notion.

DeSalvio made the comments after casino officials gave their first public update on the project since the misconduct allegations surfaced in January.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission Executive Director Edward Bedrosian also says commission investigators should complete their inquiry into the allegations by the summer.

