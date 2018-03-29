Woman charged with DUI for crash that destroyed part of home

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged with DUI after she drove a car through a Penn Township home, police said.

Karen S. Pujale, 52, of Manheim, had a blood-alcohol content of point-14 percent around the time of the crash Friday night at 308 Lititz Road, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release.

Pujale was charged Thursday.

Police said she drove a 2018 Chrysler 300 sedan through a stop sign at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and crashed through the south side of the home. The car came to a stop in the backyard.

Emergency responders found Pujale entrapped behind the wheel and extricated her. She was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for injuries she sustained in the crash.

No one was in the room where the car crashed.