Sen. Toomey discusses the state of the VA at Vietnam Veterans Ceremony

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of Midstate residents were honored for Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Thursday was about looking back at time spent in the service, as well as looking forward, and being cared for by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Richard Isenberg was as a Sargent in the Marines during the Vietnam War.

“We were never honored,” said Isenberg. “We came back to a country that didn’t welcome us.”

That’s why the Lebanon VA Medical Center held a ceremony for Vietnam vets.

“Know that a grateful nation thanks you and honors you,” said Douglas Etter, an Army veteran with 33 years of service who works at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

ABC27 talked with Sen. Pat Toomey about the promises made about the VA during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“What would you say to the veterans or family members of veterans who say those promises have not yet been fulfilled?” asked ABC27.

“Well, I’d like to hear about any specific cases where we can be doing better,” said Toomey. “I think a lot of progress has been made, and there’s more to be done, so I’d welcome direct input to my office.”

Toomey wrote the legislation to make Thursday Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“What specifically do you think needs to be improved here in Pennsylvania and on the federal level?” ABC27 asked.

“I think we’ve had some serious problems at the Pittsburgh VA for instance, that I think were related to management problems there,” said Toomey. “Those, I think have been turned around, but we need to make sure.”

“We have a number of people in Pennsylvania because of our size that have to travel quite a bit of distance to get to a VA facility, so we are looking for more flexibility where some of those veterans can be seen closer to home,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania.

While support from the government is important to many veterans, Isenberg points out that support from fellow Americans is vital too.

“Just for people in the general community to be able to honor us and thank us, and know what we went through,” said Isenberg.

Pennsylvania has almost one million veterans, and about 280 thousand of them served in the Vietnam War.