Scattered showers and mild today, mainly dry for Easter weekend

Today will offer more of the same dreary weather we’ve become accustomed to over the last few days. Expect plenty of clouds and occasional showers and drizzle. Dense fog will also be around during the morning hours, so use caution if travelling. Visibility will be limited. Some models suggest slight afternoon clearing ahead of a cold front that will bring more rain tonight. If the sun can peak out later today, temperatures could take off. Some southern counties could see highs in the 70s this afternoon if that happens. If the clouds stay stubborn, temperatures will likely stay in the 50s. Rain will redevelop tonight is association with that cold front. Periods of rain will persist through tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures will stay in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will bring slow clearing with sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will settle into the mid 50s by tomorrow afternoon and a breeze kicks up from the northwest that will help to dry things out a bit heading into the holiday weekend.

The weekend starts off sunny Saturday morning, which is good news for the Easter egg hunts across the area. Clouds will quickly return Saturday afternoon and evening from a fast approaching cold front. This front could bring a brief rain or mountain snow shower Saturday night into Sunday morning (before sunrise). Skies clear and a chilly breeze develops for Easter Sunday with highs only near 50 degrees. A look ahead to next week shows another chance for rain by Tuesday and Wednesday, with signs of mild air trying to break through too. Slowly but surely, warmer air is trying to come back and stay put. Enjoy!