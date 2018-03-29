Public funeral planned for fallen firefighter on Thursday

By Published:
Zachary Anthony

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the two York City firefighters killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Zachary Anthony, 29, died on Thursday, March 22. He was putting out hot spots on the fourth floor at the old Weaver Organ and Piano building when the floor collapsed.

He had served in the York City Fire Department since August of 2010.

A viewing and service is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at the Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg.

The arrangements are as follows:

Freedom Valley Church
3185 York Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325

Viewing: 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Service: 7:00 p.m. with cremation services

Ivan Flanscha, 50, was also killed during the partial building collapse. A private funeral was held on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the victims’ families.

 

 

 

