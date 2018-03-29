Poll: Wolf has comfortable lead against GOP challengers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf leads all three of his Republican challengers in a Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday.

A large number of Pennsylvanians, however, have not decided which candidate will get their vote in the governor’s race.

The survey of 423 registered voters found that Wolf’s toughest challenger would be Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner. If the race comes down to the two York County natives, 38-percent of voters said they would pick Wolf, and 21 percent said they would choose Wagner. Six percent said they would vote for another candidate, and 35 percent were undecided.

Wolf has a 27-point lead (49-22) over Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant, and a 29-point lead (51-22) over Lawyer Laura Ellsworth. A fourth of voters surveyed were undecided on both match-ups.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents said they were “very interested” in the 2018 mid-term elections. More than two in five (43%) said they believe Wolf is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as governor, up from 38 percent from an F&M survey in September.