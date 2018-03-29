Most Pennsylvanians favor new gun laws, poll finds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Most registered voters in Pennsylvania would like to see better background checks on gun buyers, according to a new poll.

In the Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday, 86 percent of voters surveyed said they favor enhancing the background check system.

Sixty-one percent said they would support new laws to ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Pennsylvania, and 59 percent said they support legislation that would raise the minimum age for buying a gun to 21.

Currently, Pennsylvania residents must be 18 years old to purchase a long gun and 21 to buy a handgun.

Thirty-five percent of the 423 registered voters surveyed identified themselves as gun owners. While they were less likely to support the proposals, a majority of gun owners voiced support for all three.

Eighty-six percent of gun owners said they favored enhanced background checks, 52 percent supported a ban on assault-style weapons, and 58 percent favored raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21.

Overall, 52 percent of respondents said they “strongly favored” more gun ownership laws, up from 38 percent of voters surveyed by F&M in September.