Man found guilty of kidnapping, slashing infant girl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been convicted of slashing his infant daughter’s face while he kidnapped the girl.

David W. Sleets, 37, was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child regarding the incident in November 2014.

The district attorney’s office said Sleets kidnapped the girl from an East Frederick Street home as her mother slept.

While kidnapping the child and placing her in a trash bag, which was placed inside a backpack, Sleets slashed the child’s face and neck. He ran more than 200 yards as the mother gave chase then threw the bag with the infant under a vehicle in the North Duke Street parking garage.

The mother rescued the child and rushed her to a hospital. The child survived after emergency surgery at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Sleets is at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail. He will be sentenced after a background check and mental-health evaluation.