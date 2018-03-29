Man arrested after girl, 1, falls ill from heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged with endangering a 1-year-old girl who was sickened by heroin.

Juan R. Sanchez-Rivera, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Lancaster police said the girl was having difficulty breathing when officers were called to a home in the 500 block of South Christian Street on Feb. 10.

The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. It was found that she came into contact with or consumed heroin, police said. She was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for additional treatment.

Police said they searched the home and found several used baggies and packets with suspected heroin. Similar bags were found in a pocket of an infant pack-n-play.

Sanchez-Rivera was additionally charged in a separate incident with delivery of heroin and criminal conspiracy. His bail in that case also was set at $100,000.