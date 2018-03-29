Harrisburg police seek shooter who critically injured man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are looking for a gunman who left another man in critical condition early Thursday.

Two witnesses to the shooting drove the victim to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital after he was shot in the chest at the intersection of Reel and Seneca streets around 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

One witness told investigators that she saw the victim and another unknown male in a gold Hyundai parked at the intersection. She said she recognized the victim and approached the driver’s side window to talk to him.

As they were talking, the woman said a third unknown male, with a dark-colored hoodie pulled tight around his face, ran by the car and fired into the driver’s seat before fleeing.

The victim’s passenger helped to get him to the hospital but took off before police arrived.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.