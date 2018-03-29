Harrisburg man gets prison for running 31 stop signs in chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man who ran 31 stop signs while fleeing a state trooper will serve up to five years in a state prison.

Kyle Cooley, 26, was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in prison when he was sentenced Wednesday in Dauphin County Court.

The district attorney’s office said Cooley was wanted for a felony domestic assault incident a few months earlier when a trooper tried to pull him over in the area of North Sixth and Schuylkill streets on Dec. 15.

In addition to running stop signs during the resulting pursuit, Cooley accelerated to 75 mph on Second Street. The chase ended when the trooper used a PIT maneuver on Kelker Street.

Cooley will also serve a year of probation for the domestic simple assault to which he pleaded guilty.