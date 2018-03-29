Fundraiser held to support fallen police officers’ families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A fundraiser was held for an organization that supports the families of fallen police officers.

A “Back the Blue” happy hour was held at Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery Wednesday night.

It raised money for the Cops for K.O.P.S.

The group is best known for its annual hockey charity game in Hershey that raises funds for the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

“We decided to do something more than just show up at memorial services… And let them know that we’re here for them. It shouldn’t be, you know, we see you once a year. They need to know that we’re here for them forever,” said Patrick O’Rourke.

Cops for K.O.P.S charity hockey game happens every December at Giant Center.