EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees and three homes neighboring the Sauder’s Eggs plant in West Cocalico Township were briefly evacuated for a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

An 18,000-gallon propane tank at the plant on Schoeneck Road began leaking around 1 p.m. The incident was reported as under control shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Officials weren’t sure what caused the leak.

No injuries were reported.