Drug, alcohol rehab center turns 50

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A drug and alcohol rehab center marked 50 years with a dinner celebration Wednesday night.

Gaudenzia’s corporate headquarters is in Norristown but the center has locations across the state including in Harrisburg.

The center honored abcNews anchor and correspondent Elizabeth Vargas and PA Media Group for raising awareness about the disease of addition.

“The great people of this organization are doing incredible work and have been for 50 years. For people in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania and in states nearby, serving the people who don’t have the resources to find help. You know its hard enough to get somebody in the throws of addiction to get help, but then to deny them the ability to get that help because its not there or they can’t afford it is tragic,” said Vargas.

Vargas speaks publicly about her recovery from alcohol addiction. She wrote a book called Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction.

abc27 News anchor Alicia Richards served as emcee.