Driver charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed teen passenger

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged in a crash that killed his teenage passenger on New Year’s Eve.

Jeremy M. Roland, of Manheim, is charged with vehicular homicide while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and related counts.

The district attorney’s office said Roland smoked marijuana before driving and was under the influence of three prescription substances when he crashed a Mazda SUV along Route 72 in Rapho Township.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the crash, and a 13-year-old girl sustained a broken leg. Police said neither were wearing seatbelts. A third juvenile passenger sustained a wrist injury and bruised chest.

Authorities said Roland was driving at about 80 mph in a 45-mph zone when he veered off Route 72 and traveled over fields and driveways, and through shrubs and fences before crashing into a detached garage. They said Roland made no attempts to brake and took no evasive action to avoid the crash.

Roland also tried to leave the scene, but the property owner made him stay until police arrived, authorities said.

The prescription drugs found in his system all have adverse side effects for driving, including drowsiness. The district attorney’s office said Roland had been made aware of the side effects.

Roland was arraigned Wednesday and released on $500,000 unsecured bail.