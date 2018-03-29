Crime stoppers lets witnesses submit anonymous tips to police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police continue to look for 42-year-old Charles Williams who is charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jawan Washington.

Washington was shot in a parking lot behind Double D’s Sports Bar on South 19th Street early Saturday.

Now police are suggesting anyone who saw something, to submit an anonymous tip on crime stoppers.

The site offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.

The identity of anyone who submits a tip is protected by law.

