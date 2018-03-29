Cosby’s legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a January 2005 phone call in which accuser Andrea Constand says she first told her mom that the comedian had drugged and molested her about a year earlier. Cosby’s legal team argued in court papers on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that what was said during the call is hearsay and shouldn’t be mentioned at his retrial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian’s sexual assault retrial.

The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby’s lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O’Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

They first demanded O’Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an “advocate for assault victims.”

O’Neill presided over Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

