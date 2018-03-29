Construction at Little Buffalo State Park should not affect trout opener

CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– Construction at Little Buffalo State Park should not affect anglers during Saturday’s regional opening day of trout season.

Last November, water levels were drawn down on the lake at Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County. It’s enabling repairs to an aging dam and a dredging of sediment at the upper end.

According to park staff, some work has been delayed due to recent rains and melting snow replenishing the lake pushing a projected completion date from June to at least mid-July.

Regional opening day of trout season happens Saturday with lines in the water at 8 a.m.