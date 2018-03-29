Casey leads Barletta in US Senate race, poll

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll finds Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Lou Barletta, but a large number of Pennsylvanians haven’t decided who will get their vote in the race.

The Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday shows Casey has an 18-point lead over Barletta, 43-25, but 30 percent of registered voters surveyed were still undecided. Two percent said they would vote for some other candidate.

Two in five (37%) registered voters said they believe Casey is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as the state’s U.S. Senator, which is consistent with his ratings in a September survey by F&M.

A sizable group of Independents (31%), Republicans (23%), and Democrats (14%) said they “do not know” how they would rate Casey’s performance.