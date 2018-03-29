AG: Man neglected elderly mom to death

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County man is charged with criminal homicide after state prosecutors say he failed to provide care for his 96-year-old mother.

Anton Bodanza, 69, of Wernersville, was required to give life-sustaining medicine to his mother, Sarafina Bodanza, who suffered from congestive heart failure and needed the medication to reduce water retention.

Sarafina Bodanza died at Reading Hospital in June from fluid overload, congestive heart failure, and respiratory failure.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Anton Bodanza “essentially neglected his mother to death.”

Shapiro said when police confronted Bodanza about his mother’s severely deteriorating health, he told them, “God doesn’t want her to have medicine and God will take care of her.”

He later acknowledged the medication made his mother urinate frequently, and he admitted he was “tired of cleaning up the mess.”