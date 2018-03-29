4 charged with elderly man’s fatal neglect, financial abuse

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged three members of a Quakertown-area family with neglecting an elderly man who died of starvation and septic shock from deep, infected bed sores.

The suspects are also accused of stealing from 84-year-old Albert Weaver Sr. or cashing his pension checks after he died in November 2016.

Albert W. Weaver Jr., 52, his wife Virginia, their daughter Amanda, and Anthony Dorney, Amanda Weaver’s live-in boyfriend, are all charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and reckless endangerment.

Albert Weaver Jr. additionally is charged with theft by unlawful taking, and Amanda Weaver and Dorney are further charged with conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office said an ambulance crew found Albert Weaver Sr. on the floor of an unkempt, garbage-strewn house after Dorney called 911 to report an unresponsive person.

A paramedic later told police that Weaver “looked like a skeleton with skin hanging on him,” according to the criminal complaint.

Albert Weaver Sr. died at a hospital 12 days later. According to the complaint, his body was so malnourished that it had begun consuming its own tissues and organs for sustenance.

Virginia Weaver said she was her father-in-law’s primary caregiver. She acknowledged that he complained of pain from sores that had been developing over six months, yet at the time of his death he had not been to a doctor in the past 11 months, the complaint states.

More than $150,000 had been deposited into Weaver’s bank account since 2013, mostly from his pension and social security payments. By January 2017, the balance was at $523 and only about $6,400 had been put toward “items that were immediately identifiable as being associated with Albert Weaver Sr.,” the complaint states. Virginia Weaver’s name was on the account.

For three months after Weaver’s death, Virginia Weaver continued to endorse and deposit her father-in-law’s pension checks, according to the complaint. She accused of stealing more than $3,600.