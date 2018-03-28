Will car emission tests continue in PA?

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., near the Port of Tacoma. President Donald Trump’s plan to beef up the nation’s infrastructure will contain a crater-sized hole when it’s unveiled next month. The trust fund that pays for most federal highway and transit aid is forecast to go broke in about three years unless the government significantly scales back its transportation spending or comes up with more money.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some lawmakers say Pennsylvania’s vehicle emission testing program may need a tuneup.

State senators Elder Vogel, Wayne Langerholc and Michele Brooks have called on the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to conduct a study into the program to see if the counties currently being regulated should continue to be on the list.

Only 25 of the state’s 67 counties require drivers to get an emission test each year — and they shell out an average of $40 for it. The counties on the list have a population of over 100,000. The Midstate counties on the list include Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

Lawmakers say most cars pass the test each year and the failure rate is below three percent. They also say new cars offer better emission controls.

The Clean Air Council of Pennsylvania says the tests are important because cars remain a major contributor to air pollution.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s