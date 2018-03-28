Will car emission tests continue in PA?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some lawmakers say Pennsylvania’s vehicle emission testing program may need a tuneup.

State senators Elder Vogel, Wayne Langerholc and Michele Brooks have called on the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to conduct a study into the program to see if the counties currently being regulated should continue to be on the list.

Only 25 of the state’s 67 counties require drivers to get an emission test each year — and they shell out an average of $40 for it. The counties on the list have a population of over 100,000. The Midstate counties on the list include Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

Lawmakers say most cars pass the test each year and the failure rate is below three percent. They also say new cars offer better emission controls.

The Clean Air Council of Pennsylvania says the tests are important because cars remain a major contributor to air pollution.