MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM)– Wednesday marks 39 years since the worst commercial nuclear accident in U.S. history at Three Mile Island.

On March 28, 1979 equipment failure and human error caused a partial meltdown in the Unit 2 Reactor.

Officials reported low levels of radiation released into the air.

The crisis lasted 5 days.

Three Mile Island is scheduled to shut down next September after several years of failing to sell its electricity at auction.