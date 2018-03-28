The Food Mood Girl: “Eat Your Feelings” the Right Way!

While the normal connotation of “eat your feelings” is that you eat to loathe and feel depressed, the Food Mood Girl is putting a new spin on it.

These recipes are broken down by emotion (sad, anxious, tired, hangry, bored) and have been specifically designed to include foods that help boost that emotion. So, if you are sad, you can still have ice cream, but this time, the ice cream will have nutrient properties to actually help alleviate the sadness rather than temporarily fix!

Here are the recipes:

Almond Chia Bread

Ingredients

 2 cups almond flour

 1/4 cup chia seeds

 2 tsp. baking powder

 1/2 tsp. sea salt

 1/4 cup coconut oil

 5 eggs

 2 Tbsp. maple syrup

 1/2 cup sunflower seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a bowl or food processor, combine the almond flour, chia seeds, baking powder and sea salt.

Add the coconut oil, eggs and maple syrup, and mix or blend until smooth.

Add the sunflower seeds to the mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a parchment-lined or coconut-oil greased loaf pan. If you have extra sunflower seeds, sprinkle them on top for extra crunch.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Let cool for 10 minutes. Serve it sweet with some raspberry jam or savory with avocado and sea salt.

Iced Tumeric Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 quart filtered water

1 tablespoon turmeric

2 lemons, juiced

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup (depending on desired sweetness)

In large pitcher, combine the water, turmeric, lemon juice, and maple syrup. Mix until turmeric is evenly distributed. Pour into a glass and serve with a fun straw!