Study: Babies born in PA with opioid withdrawal symptoms up 1,000% since 2000

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new study shows the number of babies born in Pennsylvania with opioid withdrawal symptoms has increased 1,000% since the year 2000.

The Health Care Cost Containment Council released the data saying more babies are born diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or N.A.S..

Joe Martin of the Council says these babies are not getting a good head start in life. “This is one of the worst tragedies of this whole epidemic is the impact it’s having on babies,” said Martin.

Dr. Tammy Corr of Penn State Children’s Hospital says almost 2,000 babies were born addicted to drugs in Pennsylvania just last year. “So more mom’s who are exposing their babies to opioids leads to more babies who are experiencing neonatal abstinence syndrome,” said Corr.

Although Governor Tom Wolf has declared Pennsylvania to be in a state of emergency with the opioid crisis, the numbers show the state cannot keep up with the rising health care costs for taking care of these babies.

Martin says the cost overall exceeds $14 million. That’s because babies with N.A.S. are staying in hospitals about 5 times longer than normal for treatment.

“All the typical things that you would expect the maternal bonding and being able to room in with her baby, to breast feed, to bring home baby to meet with family are all hindered by the fact that the baby stuck here in an intensive care until receiving treatment,” said Corr.

The PA numbers show counties like York and Lancaster are leading in the rate of babies being born addicted to drugs.

“I think the state’s doing a good job but the problem is so powerful that we’re all struggling as to how to deal with it properly,” said Martin.

As of now it’s unclear when the next study will be released, but they do say they will continue to research and monitor this problem.