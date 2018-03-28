Students search for lost graves at old cemetery

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Dickinson College students are helping to preserve a historic Cumberland County cemetery.

The goal of the project is to locate the lost graves of former members of Mount Tabor AME Church, a decades-old African American church and cemetery. To do this, students are using ground penetrating radar scanners to search the grounds for signs of graves.

Built in 1870 by Elias Van Buren Parker, a Civil War veteran and freed slave, the church and its cemetery sit on a hill in Mount Holly Springs. Historians believe seven soldiers are buried on the grounds, including some that served in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.

“The premise is that there are 55 people buried here and that the cemetery is full. We seem to think that there might be more,” said Carmen Jones, a former congregant who attended the church until its doors closed in the 1970s.

Dr. Jordan Hayes, an earth sciences professor at Dickinson College, says the tech used for the project won’t disrupt any graves.

“What geophysics is all about is imaging the subsurface by making physical measurements at the surface. In applications like this, it’s minimally invasive,” Hayes said.

Students say they’re glad to do a project that helps the community.

“We do hope to find some people so that we can locate where they are and help their families out and record that history for this community,” Hayat Rasul said.

One grave they found dates back to the 1800s.

“Testing the soil they found an 1866 grave, so it is an old graveyard — and it’s something that we need to keep,” Jones said.

A fence will go up around the cemetery in June to protect and preserve the site.

To learn how to help with the preservation of the Mount Tabor site, contact the Cumberland County Historical Society at 717-249-7610 or visit their website.