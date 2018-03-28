PA Family Support Alliance: Child Abuse Prevention & Studio Session!

PA Family Support Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Harrisburg, is the state leader in child abuse prevention. Each April, we hold a PA Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids competition to select and honor Pennsylvanians who stand up and protect kids from abuse and neglect. Our panel of judges select five individuals – 2 child welfare professionals, 2 everyday Pennsylvanians, and 1 media champion – who have done outstanding work in the field of child protection.

Joining us today is President and CEO, Angela Liddle, along with Junior Vocalist, Rayonna Bellamy.

You can learn more about the movement in the video above, or check below to hear Rayonna’s original performance of a song she wrote about finding the confidence to stand against abuse.