Memorial held for 2 York firefighters who died on duty

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people filled Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center to pay tribute to two York firefighters who died in the line of duty.

“They were more than kick-ass firefighters, they were great people. It was my greatest honor to be their chief,” said York Fire Chief David Michaels said.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, were putting out hotspots in a burned out piano factory when the fourth floor collapsed beneath them last week. Firefighters from across the country came to York to honor them.

Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey spoke at the memorial service. Casey gave the Flanscha and Anthony families American flags that flew at the U.S. Capitol the day the firefighters died.

“Very few of us can fully understand the depth of the grief and the pain felt by these families because of this horrific loss,” Casey said.

Wolf said the men exemplified what is good in York County. He called on all Pennsylvanians to show their appreciation for firefighters and first responders.

“Let us remember their character, let us honor their bravery, let us be ever grateful for their selfless sacrifice, and let us pray for their families and their friends,” Wolf said.

Other speakers included York Mayor Michael Helfrich and Rev. Aaron Anderson.

Family members also gave tearful speeches.