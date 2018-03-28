Man charged with ordering fentanyl on ‘dark web’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim Township man is charged after the first-of-its-kind drug bust in Lancaster County.

The district attorney’s office says 45-year-old Anthony Alongi ordered 500 fentanyl-pressed pills on the “dark web.”

Authorities said Alongi had made numerous such purchases on the part of the internet that isn’t easily accessible or available through search engines. State troopers were watching when he placed his latest order and they tracked the delivery then raided Alongi’s home.

The 500 fentanyl tablets pills Alongi thought he ordered were placebo pills, the district attorney’s office said.

Computer experts say the dark web, or darknet, is a dangerous place where people can buy illegal items. District Attorney Craig Stedman said local authorities have a tough time monitoring it.

“We’re going to need to put more resources into this,” he said. “We’re scratching the surface of it. I have a feeling we could employ a number of full-time investigators looking at this. I think it’s only going to grow, just as the internet did.”