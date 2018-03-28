Light showers and mild temperatures next two days

Spotty, light showers will continue today, with rainfall amounts less than a quarter inch through tonight. Much of the day will be overcast and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Tonight will bring more drizzle with lows only falling into the mid 40s. Tomorrow will bring more of the same with scattered showers and overcast skies. However, tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower to mid 60s! Several waves of low pressure will slow the front, so rain showers are likely to hang around through Friday morning before clearing begins Friday afternoon. Temperatures will start near 60 degrees on Friday before tumbling into the 50s by the afternoon.

Generally fair weather can be expected over Easter weekend. Saturday now looks dry with scattered clouds and seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s. A cold front arrives Sunday morning, which could produce a stray shower in spots, otherwise the rest of Easter Sunday shows seasonably cool and breezy conditions with highs near 50 degrees. A look ahead to the first week of April shows cool weather persists with temperatures stuck in the 50s. The average high temperature for early April is 60 degrees. Hang in there…it has to warm up eventually!