Lancaster fire creates plenty of smoke

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a lot of smoke in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.

The smoke came from the roof of the Bulova building. That’s where firefighters said a contractor was removing an air handler.

Fire Captain Todd Hutchinson said the crews were working to cut items with a torch and some plastic caught fire around noon. No one was hurt and the damage was contained to the air handler.

Hutchinson said the biggest issue for firefighters was getting water to the roof.

“We used the truck, the Tower 2, to set up a portable waterway so we could get hose lines so we could fight the fire that was on the roof,” he said.

Queen Street was closed to traffic between Orange and Chestnut streets. Orange was also blocked between Duke and Prince streets.

