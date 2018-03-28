Judge tosses involuntary manslaughter charges in frat death

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published:
FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at a pledge party, then fell head-first down basement stairs, the first of several tumbles that left him mortally injured. A preliminary hearing set to begin on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the courthouse near campus involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FILE)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A judge has thrown out involuntary manslaughter and some of the other most serious remaining charges against 11 of the former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge’s hazing-related death last year.

It’s the second major blow to the prosecution’s case.

District Judge Allen Sinclair on Wednesday threw out nearly 300 new or refiled counts but allowed some alcohol and hazing-related charges to stand. Felony counts that carry the lengthiest prison sentences were tossed at a prior hearing.

All 11 former members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face additional charges that were previously allowed to stand.

Prosecutors are still reviewing the cases of 15 other frat members charged in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza suffered fatal head and abdominal injuries the night of an alcohol-fueled pledge bid acceptance ceremony at the fraternity house.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s