Hawk flies off after getting stuck in car grille

WHTM Staff Published:
(Photo submitted by Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police said a hawk apparently escaped injury when it was struck by a car in Ephrata and became lodged in the front grille.

Amy Mellinger told police she was driving in the 3000 block of Rothsville Road on Tuesday when the hawk swooped down into the path of her Chevrolet Equinox.

Mellinger pulled into a nearby parking lot and found the hawk still stuck in the grille, so she called the police to report the crash.

Ephrata police said when officers arrived, the bird dislodged itself and flew off.

