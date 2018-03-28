Fish & Boat Commission head calls for license fee hike during hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The head of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission continued his call for a hike in license fees during a hearing at the state capitol Tuesday.

Executive Director John Arway testified before the House Game and Fisheries Committee. He’s has been at odds with legislators for months over funding.

The commission receives no tax dollars from the state but lawmakers have to approve license fee increases. There hasn’t been one since 2005.

Arway said it’s needed to keep up with higher operating costs.

“Previous legislators have increased fishing license fees 13 times over the last 99 years. The time has come to recognize that we have arrived at the same point in history where we need to deal with the same decision as our predecessors have had to deal with,” said Arway.

Last year, Arway threatened to close hatcheries and stock fewer trout in the districts of lawmakers who opposed raising license fees.

The senate then passed a bill that would remove Arway from his post.

He apologized and said the issue has become divisive.