Firefighters respond to a call during memorial service

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Several hundred firefighters from around the country including Oregon and California attended the memorial service for two York City firefighters who died after being injured during a partial building collapse.

Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony were injured while putting out hotspots at the Weaver Organ and Piano Company building that caught fire on March 21, Retired Lancaster firefighter Ernie Rojahn says when firefighters go down, everyone feels the loss.

“People from all over the place understand that these things do happen,” said Rojahn, “We have to remember the family and honor the firefighters who tried to make it right.”

Before the service began, a call came in for a house fire a few blocks away on North Highland Street.

Fire departments in York County were filling in at stations in York while firefighters attended the memorial service. Lee Garrett says he was concerned if is daughter and grandchildren got out in time.

“When I got to the scene and realized they were OK, I took a deep breath,” said Garrett, “I was grateful that no one was hurt.” Garrett’s son is a firefighter who was was attending the memorial. He says his son rushed over when he heard the fire call.

There were no injuries, and the house was a total loss.