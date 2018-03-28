Firefighters from near and far come to remember fallen brothers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters from near and far descended upon the midstate to remember their fallen brothers.

That bond of brotherhood was on display just before the service began. The procession that included the families of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony arrived in the York Expo parking lot around 11:30 AM and they were received by hundreds of firefighters from every state including California and Arkansas.

We met firefighters from Boston, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, and we spoke with a local retired firefighter, Ernie Rojahn who says they all feel the loss.

“People from all over the place understand these things happen and we want to remember the family and honor the firefighters that gave their lives to make things right,” said Rojahn.

Ernie began his career in York and says he was proud of both Flanscha and Anthony. He says their sacrifice will never be forgotten.