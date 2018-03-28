Female veterans in Pennsylvania honored

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf and Adjutant General Maj. General Anthony Carrelli were on hand Wednesday to say thank you to 16 Pennsylvania women for their military service.

“Tom and I can’t thank each one of you enough for making this commitment,” said Wolf. “Every single one of those women, and all of those that served before them have made a profound sacrifice.”

The women came from Allegheny, Philadelphia, Lebanon, York, Montgomery, Cumberland, Bucks and Luzerne counties. They all have one thing in common, they all have, or are currently serving in the military.

“Each of you have chosen to delay or put on hold careers or families or relationships, ” said Wolf.

State Rep. Carolyn Comitta of Chester County officially pronounced today as Pennsylvania Female Veterans Day. “The selflessness and bravery that these women exhibit shall no longer go unrecognized,” said Comitta.

Maj. General Carrelli says more than 60,000 female veterans live in Pennsylvania. “When I see women in uniform, I don’t see a female soldier, I don’t see a female airman. I see a soldier,” said Carrelli.

This was the third year for the “Female Veterans Day Ceremony.”