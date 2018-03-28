Details about memorial service for York City fallen firefighters released

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A large crowd is expected to gather to remember two York City firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, died Thursday. They were putting out hot spots on the fourth floor at the Old Weaver Organ and Piano building when the floor collapsed.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday for both men at the York Expo Center. The service is from 1 -3 p.m. but doors open at 11:45 a.m.

The public will only be permitted to enter the parking area through Carlisle Avenue’s Gate 9.

Governor Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich are expected to speak.

The York Symphony Chorus will provide music.