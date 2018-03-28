Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run now back on a bike

Upon first glance, Tom Bay might not stand out in a spin class at Gold’s Gym Linglestown.

But anyone who knows his story, knows that seeing him there, of all places, is nothing short of incredible.

Eight months ago, Bay and a group of friends were biking on Colebrook Road in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, when an SUV intentionally swerved in their direction.

Bay was hit; his pelvis and elbow fractured. Then soon after, he required a life-saving heart surgery.

“I’ve progressed a lot since the accident, but I still have an awful long way to go,” Bay said.

But the fact that he’s now back on the seat of a bike is simply inspiring to those around him.

“To battle back from the kind of injuries that he sustained in the accident, to get to the point where he can get back on a bicycle… it’s miraculous. I don’t care what your faith tradition is,” said Gold’s Gym trainer Charlie Roberts.

“What also helps me is when I go to physical therapy, I see people a lot worse off that I am,” Bay said. “And they’re the inspiration to me.”

The person who hit Bay was never identified. It’s something Bay says he doesn’t focus on.

“It’s on their conscience because of what they did to me,” Bay said. “It’s not on my conscience. So I’ve looked past it.”

Instead, Bay is focused on leaving the stationary bike behind and riding outdoors once again. He’s hoping to do a trail ride soon.

“When something like this happens, you find out how strong you can really be,” Bay said.

Police said the driver responsible for the collision is believed to have been driving a late 1990’s or early 2000’s model Dodge Durango. A reward in being offered for information that leads to an arrest.